Man dies of cardiac arrest during cricket match on Hyderabad’s outskirts

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man collapsed and died due to a suspected cardiac arrest while playing cricket on Sunday on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The incident took place at Rampally Dayara in Keesara.

Details of the incident

The victim who is identified as M Praneeth was a private employee and a resident of Old Bowenpally.

He was participating in a friendly cricket match at Tyagi Sports Venue Ground, outskirts of Hyderabad, when he suddenly experienced severe chest pain due to cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field.

Though his teammates immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Preliminary reports suggest cardiac arrest as the likely cause.

Local authorities from Keesara Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. However, Praneeth’s family has not raised any suspicions regarding his sudden demise.

Student dies of cardiac arrest while playing cricket in Hyderabad

Recently, a third-year B Tech student collapsed and reportedly died of a heart attack while playing cricket on the outskirts of the city.

Concerned over the sudden collapse, suspecting a heart attack, his friends and college management rushed him to a local hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors, however, pronounced him dead on arrival.

These accidents contribute to the increasing number of sudden cardiac arrests in young people across the nation.