Six heritage landmarks in Hyderabad, Secunderabad bag INTACH awards

Recognition spans military, academic, religious landmarks across twin cities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 4:32 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd April 2026 4:36 pm IST
A detailed view of a stained glass window in a historic Hyderabad church highlighting its colourful craftsmanship and architectural beauty.
CSI Wesley Church in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Six heritage buildings from different parts of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad have received recognition at the INTACH Heritage Awards for the year 2026.

Taking pride of place amongst the awardees is the Navigation Training School located in Begumpet. The award is in appreciation of the significant contribution the school has made to military aviation training since its establishment in 1946, but was later relocated to Air Force Station Begumpet.

Navigation Training School, Begumpet.

Another awardee in the list is the Osmania University Chemistry Building, which dates back to 1917 when it came into existence during the regime of Mir Osman Ali Khan. Now, the building boasts of being one of the oldest departments of the university.

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Osmania University’s Chemistry Building

Under the category of religious structures, the Sri Puri Jagannath Temple, located in General Bazar, has been included in the list. Built in 1986 by the renowned philanthropist Ramgopal Malani, the building showcases Rajasthani architecture.

Mix of colonial and institutional heritage

The CSI Wesley Church near Secunderabad’s clock tower was honoured for its neo-Gothic design and over a century-old legacy. Built in 1916, the church stands as a reminder of the city’s colonial-era architectural influence.

CSI Wesley Church in Secunderabad

The Institute of Engineers (India) Telangana State Centre in Khairatabad also featured in the list. Established in 1938, the institution has played a key role in promoting engineering education, with its building constructed on land donated by Dewan Bahadur Aravamuddu Iyengar.

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The Institute of Engineers (India) Telangana State Centre in Khairatabad

Completing the list is the College of Defence Management House, a structure dating back to 1885. Currently serving as the Commandant’s residence, it was recognised for its Deccan-style architecture and association with defence training.

College of Defence Management House

The awards reflect the diverse heritage fabric of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, showcasing structures that span over a century of history and continue to remain integral to the cities’ identity.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 4:32 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd April 2026 4:36 pm IST

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