Six killed, more than 20 injured as two buses collide in Maha’s Buldhana district

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th July 2023 11:55 am IST
Mumbai: Six persons, including three women, were killed and more than 20 injured after two private buses collided in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

All the victims were returning to Hingoli after completing the Amarnath Yatra, said Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sunil Kadasne. The injured are admitted to a hospital, he said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town on national highway (NH) no. 53, said another official.

One of the buses involved in the accident was carrying a group of people returning to Hingoli after completing the Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik, said officials.

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision, they said.

Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to one of the two buses.

Six persons, including three women, died in the accident and more than 20 suffered injuries, said SP Kadasne.

“The injured may be discharged from the hospital today. We are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR),” he said.

The accident disrupted vehicular movement on the road for some time.

