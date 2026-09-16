Six students drown during Ganesh immersion in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: As many as six students drowned during Ganesh idol immersion at Nereducheruvu in Pedda Kanjerla village of Indresham mandal in Sangareddy district on Wednesday, September 16.

According to reports, Ganesh festivities were held for three days at the village by the Shireesha Charitable Trust, where the students were studying. The idol was taken to Nereducheruvu for immersion on Wednesday.

During the immersion, some of the students entered the water and couldn’t swim. In an attempt to rescue one another, six students reportedly drowned. Residents launched rescue efforts, but the students could not be saved.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Tragic news coming from Kancherla village in Patancheru.



Six students died after they went for a Ganesh idol immersion programme in Patancheru. pic.twitter.com/Ihp4IHRpP0 — §umaiya khan (@pathan_sumaya) September 16, 2026

The deceased were reportedly studying in Classes 8, 9 and 10. Police reached the spot after being alerted and inspected the scene. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for further procedures.

Police said the presence of deep pits in the lake could have c