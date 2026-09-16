Six students drown during Ganesh immersion in Sangareddy

During the immersion, some of the students entered the water and couldn't swim. In an attempt to rescue one another, six students reportedly drowned.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
drowned students being shifted to hospital in Sangareddy
drowned students being shifted to hospital in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: As many as six students drowned during Ganesh idol immersion at Nereducheruvu in Pedda Kanjerla village of Indresham mandal in Sangareddy district on Wednesday, September 16.

According to reports, Ganesh festivities were held for three days at the village by the Shireesha Charitable Trust, where the students were studying. The idol was taken to Nereducheruvu for immersion on Wednesday.

During the immersion, some of the students entered the water and couldn’t swim. In an attempt to rescue one another, six students reportedly drowned. Residents launched rescue efforts, but the students could not be saved.

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The deceased were reportedly studying in Classes 8, 9 and 10. Police reached the spot after being alerted and inspected the scene. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for further procedures.

Police said the presence of deep pits in the lake could have c

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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