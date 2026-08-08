Skeleton of woman who lived alone found in Bengaluru house

Bengaluru: The discovery of a woman’s skeletal remains inside a house in Havanur Layout has led Bagalagunte police to launch an investigation into her death, which is suspected to have occurred about a year ago.

The remains were identified as those of 52-year-old Dakshayini, who had been living alone after losing both her husband and son. Police found the skeleton in the bathroom of the house on Friday evening, August 8, after neighbours alerted them about the premises.

Neighbours reportedly noticed around 8 PM that the door of the house, which had remained shut for almost a year, had opened. Fearing that an intruder might have entered the property, they contacted the police. A team from Bagalagunte police station reached the house and searched it, leading to the discovery of the skeletal remains.

Investigators await forensic report

Police are yet to determine the precise cause and circumstances of Dakshayini’s death. The remains have been sent to the forensic science laboratory, and investigators are awaiting the report.

Police said Dakshayini’s husband, Umesh, died about a decade ago, while their son subsequently died of cancer. Following the two deaths, Dakshayini reportedly lived by herself.

Her brother, Mahesh Basappa, told police that she had been struggling with depression after the deaths in her family. She had reportedly undergone treatment at hospitals in Bengaluru and Shivamogga and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Investigators said Dakshayini had gradually become isolated and had stopped maintaining contact with her relatives. According to her brother, she had not been in touch with the family for nearly two years.

Mahesh went to the house after police informed him about the discovery and identified the remains. He reportedly told investigators that he did not suspect foul play and had no suspicion against anyone in connection with his sister’s death.

Police have registered an unnatural death case under Section 194 of the BNSS. Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding her death and are waiting for the forensic findings to determine the next course of action.