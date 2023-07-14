Smoke on Chennai-Bengaluru Express triggers panic

Amaravati: Smoke in Chennai-Bengaluru Double Decker Express triggered panic among passengers in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.

The incident happened on Thursday. Smoke from one of the coaches sent panic among passengers.

After noticing the smoke, passengers of S6 coach pulled the chain and got down.

#WATCH | Chennai-Bengaluru Express was halted in Chittoor on Thursday after smoke was witnessed in the engine.



The incident occurred near Kuppam town in Chittoor district.

According to railway officials, smoke was noticed minutes after the train passed through Gudiyattam Railway Station.

Officials said the smoke was because of brake jam. No one was injured in the incident.

The train resumed its journey after the repair.