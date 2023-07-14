Smoke on Chennai-Bengaluru Express triggers panic

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th July 2023 12:44 pm IST
Screen Grab

Amaravati: Smoke in Chennai-Bengaluru Double Decker Express triggered panic among passengers in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.

BookMyMBBS

The incident happened on Thursday. Smoke from one of the coaches sent panic among passengers.

After noticing the smoke, passengers of S6 coach pulled the chain and got down.

MS Education Academy

The incident occurred near Kuppam town in Chittoor district.

According to railway officials, smoke was noticed minutes after the train passed through Gudiyattam Railway Station.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 8th Bharat Gaurav train departs from Secunderabad

Officials said the smoke was because of brake jam. No one was injured in the incident.

The train resumed its journey after the repair.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th July 2023 12:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button