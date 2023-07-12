Hyderabad: 8th Bharat Gaurav train departs from Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The eighth Bharat Gaurav ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ train commenced its journey from the Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday.

These trains deployed by the South Central Railways continues to witness huge responses from rail users.

Started as Tourist Circuit Train providing a unique opportunity to rail passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the train has so far completed seven trips.

The journey was launched by one of the senior rail users, Rajya Laxmi, 66 in the presence of the general manager of IRCTC, P Rajkumar.

The passengers cum devotees from AP and Telangana will be taken to places like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over a period of nine days.

Apart from Secunderabad, the train provides boarding and de-boarding facilities at eight places that include Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurti and Vizianagaram across the two states.

Given the unique opportunity the train provides to the rail passengers, passengers not only from Secunderabad railway station but also from en route stations have come forward to avail the Bharat Gaurav train services.

The train provides opportunities to both AC and Non-AC passengers with a mixed composition – 2 AC (1 coach), 3 AC (3 coaches) and Sleeper (7 coaches).

Reflecting the patronage of all segments, rail passengers from both Secunderabad Station as well as enroute stations have availed of both AC as well as Non-AC train services.

Delighted over the good response, the general manager of SCR, Arun Kumar Jain stated that the train provides a great opportunity to pilgrim passengers to visit culturally prominent and historical places without the hassle of planning individual itinerary items.

He also stated that Bharat Gaurav trains will give a major fillip to the growth of spiritual Tourism in the country.