Smriti Irani attacks Oppn over incidents of rape in Rajasthan, WB

Following the massive outrage over two women belonging to Kuki-Zo tribal community being stripped and paraded naked in Manipur, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday morning while addressing the media slammed Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties for turning a blind eye to women’s atrocities “happening in several states.”

Commenting on the Manipur viral video, Irani said, “The Manipur issue is not only sensitive by has implications concerning national security and is known to the opposition leaders”

“However, the opposition leaders did not want to discuss the issue in the parliament the issue on the floor of the parliament,” she added.

Referring to minister Rajendra Gudha and his dismissal from the Rajasthan government at the orders of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Irani said: “What is extremely alarming is that yesterday a minister from Rajasthan who raised his voice about crimes against Rajasthan women was sacked from the party by the Congress party.”

She also took a veiled dig at Trinamool Congress over alleged two Dalit women being “mercilessly beaten and stripped”.

“Equally shocking is a video that is emanating from West Bengal’s Malda where two Dalit women are being beaten and stripped,” she alleged.

“The two women, most likely from the tribal community, were attacked in Malda’s Pakua Hat area of ​​Bamangola Police Station, she continued.

“Congress did not want to hear the truth about atrocities against women in the state of Rajasthan…the congress is running away about the truth and challenges that have emanated in the state of Manipur and does not want discussion. The Congress is a mute spectator to the killings of people during the West Bengal Panchayat elections all because it is hungry for collaboration with TMC,” the union minister continued.

VIDEO | "The opposition leaders did not want to discuss the issue (of Manipur) in Parliament," says Union Minister @smritiirani . pic.twitter.com/mwm57gNtqq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2023

What is the Manipur Viral video row?

A video of two Kuki-Zo tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced online a few days back amid of internet shutdown in Manipur leading to massive outrage on social media.

Scores of young males can be seen strolling with the victims while other men pull them into the fields.

The two women belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribe in Manipur were paraded naked, molested and one of them was allegedly gang-raped by members belonging to the Meitei group, a report by Scroll. in said.

The incident which was strongly condemned by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, allegedly occurred in Kangpokpi district after the B Phainom village was burned down.