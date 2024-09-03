SNDP works saved Hyderabad from flooding, says KTR

Hyderabad: Former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) credited the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) for protecting Hyderabad from significant flooding during the recent heavy rains.

In a statement made on Monday, September 2, KTR emphasized that the SNDP, initiated by former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has provided a lasting solution to the city’s chronic flooding issues.

KTR noted that despite the intense downpours, low-lying areas of Hyderabad did not experience the typical waterlogging, which he attributed to the successful implementation of the SNDP.

“Residents from flood-affected regions have also acknowledged the program’s effectiveness in safeguarding them from potential inundation,” he added.

KTR expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the program’s execution, highlighting the collaborative efforts that have led to this positive outcome.

“When Telangana was part of the united state, heavy rains would inundate many low-lying areas in Hyderabad, severely disrupting the lives of poorer residents. Recognizing this issue, the KCR government launched the SNDP as a comprehensive strategy to address flooding. Under this initiative, the state government invested Rs. 985 crores in 60 major projects aimed at enhancing the city’s stormwater and sewage infrastructure,” he said.

‘Proactive measures ensured Hyderabad avoided flood crisis’

KTR remarked that these proactive measures ensured that Hyderabad avoided a flood crisis, even in the absence of financial support from the Central government.

He said that the SNDP focused on the rapid development of 36 critical drainage channels, which previously overflowed even with minor rainfall.

KTR noted that the lack of waterlogging in these areas during recent rains serves as a testament to the program’s success.

He also reflected on the previous state of the stormwater and sewage systems under the Greater Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad, which were in disrepair and often merged, leading to chaotic conditions. The SNDP involved restoring old nalas and constructing new ones to effectively manage stormwater.

In his remarks, KTR praised the engineers and departments that contributed to the SNDP, stating that their relentless efforts have transformed Hyderabad’s flood management capabilities.

He underscored the importance of systematic organization and accountability in achieving these results, which he shared on social media.

KTR slams Congress

Additionally, KTR criticized the current Congress government for its lack of preparedness in response to recent rain alerts, which he argued contributed to the loss of life and property.

He urged the government to take accountability for its response to the flooding situation in Telangana, contrasting it with the “proactive measures” taken under the previous BRS administration.