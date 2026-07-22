Social commentator Naman Shrivastava’s Instagram restricted in India

Hyderabad: The Instagram account of social commentator Naman Shrivastava, known for his educational content, was restricted by Meta on Wednesday, July 22. Posting about the development, Naman informed his viewers that his reach will now be restricted and asked people to follow him on his other social media handles.

Naman is the chairman of MisFits Foundation, an educational initiative focused on civil services preparation, such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) exams.

According to the MisFits website, Naman has previously worked as an advisor to senior public officials in the Government of India. He has also served as a special advisor to the governments of Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia in matters of foreign policy, electricity markets, digitisation, etc.

The creator is widely respected for his factual analysis of current issues and has 6,29,000 followers on Instagram.

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Instagram users have raised an alarm over the restriction, saying the practice has become increasingly common with accounts that are spreading awareness about the NEET protests and similar topics.