Prejudiced and partisan opinion: Indian envoy on NYT article on IT rules 

Washington: India’s envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday, May 5, dismissed an article in The New York Times on India’s IT Rules as “prejudiced and partisan opinion”.

“Describing well-intentioned efforts aimed at protecting against viral misinformation and possible harm to the Indian society under India’s IT Rules as “censorship” makes for a catchy headline, but a lazy argument in the op-ed piece by Arman Khan in @nytimes,” Kwatra said in a post on X.

“India takes pride in its credentials as the world’s largest democracy, with a written constitution, an independent judiciary, a vibrant English and vernacular press, and a long history of rights-based litigation,” Kwatra said.

Describing well intentioned efforts aimed at protecting against viral

misinformation & possible harm to the Indian society under India’s IT Rules as “censorship” makes for a catchy headline, but a lazy argument in the op-ed piece by Arman Khan in @nytimes .



India takes pride in… — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) May 5, 2026

The Indian ambassador said framing what is essentially about platform accountability as “free speech vs censorship” deliberately and disingenuously conflates different issues.

“Always welcome an exchange of views on finding the right balance between free speech and accountability to further strengthen India’s cherished democracy. Unfortunately, prejudiced and partisan opinion is not a constructive starting point,” Kwatra said.