Prejudiced and partisan opinion: Indian envoy on NYT article on IT rules 

The Indian ambassador said framing what is essentially about platform accountability as “free speech vs censorship” deliberately and disingenuously conflates different issues.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2026 7:52 am IST
Colourful wooden sticks with the words

Washington: India’s envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday, May 5, dismissed an article in The New York Times on India’s IT Rules as “prejudiced and partisan opinion”.

“Describing well-intentioned efforts aimed at protecting against viral misinformation and possible harm to the Indian society under India’s IT Rules as “censorship” makes for a catchy headline, but a lazy argument in the op-ed piece by Arman Khan in @nytimes,” Kwatra said in a post on X.

“India takes pride in its credentials as the world’s largest democracy, with a written constitution, an independent judiciary, a vibrant English and vernacular press, and a long history of rights-based litigation,” Kwatra said.

Subhan Bakery

The Indian ambassador said framing what is essentially about platform accountability as “free speech vs censorship” deliberately and disingenuously conflates different issues.

“Always welcome an exchange of views on finding the right balance between free speech and accountability to further strengthen India’s cherished democracy. Unfortunately,  prejudiced and partisan opinion is not a constructive starting point,” Kwatra said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2026 7:52 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button