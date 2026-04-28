Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing husband during honeymoon, granted bail

Sonam’s husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, went missing on May 23 during the couple’s honeymoon, and his mutilated body was found on June 2 near a waterfall.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 6:10 pm IST
Sonam Raghuvanshi in wedding dress with her husband at a colourful Indian wedding.

Shillong: A court in Meghalaya on Tuesday granted bail to Indore resident Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly got her husband killed during their honeymoon in the northeastern state in 2025.

Sonam’s husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, went missing on May 23 during the couple’s honeymoon, and his mutilated body was found on June 2 near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. Sonam and several others, including her alleged boyfriend, were arrested in the case.

“The accused has been granted bail by the court. However, necessary legal procedures are being followed and the police will continue to pursue the matter as per law,” SP Vivek Syiem said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 6:10 pm IST

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