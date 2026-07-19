Sonam Wangchuk treatement shift plea: Delhi HC refuses to interfere

Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Sunday, July 19, refused to interfere with Sonam Wangchuk’s treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. The climate and social activist was forcibly whisked away by the Delhi Police the previous day.

Justice Mini Pushkarna said no interim order was required at this stage on a petition by Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, seeking permission to shift him to a private facility. The petition will be heard next on July 24.

In a special hearing, Justice Pushkarna said Safdarjung doctors were closely monitoring the fasting activist, and it could not be said that any force was being used against him in violation of his bodily integrity.

The judge also said the government’s removal of Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital cannot be called arbitrary.

Justice Pushkarna further observed that Wangchuk’s wife, his brother, and his brother-in-law have been given round-the-clock access to him.

She issued notice to the Centre, Safdarjung Hospital, and the city police on Angmo’s plea seeking his transfer to a private facility.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma submitted that there should be no reason for any “doubt” in the matter. He said Wangchuk is being taken care of by the doctors at Safdarjung Hospital, but he has to cooperate.

“Needless to state that Sonam Wangchuk will cooperate with doctors in administering medical intervention if necessary, if he so chooses,” the court responded.

Wangchuk’s wife, on Sunday, moved the High Court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility. Speaking to reporters, she asserted that she had “lost faith” in hospital authorities, and the public health bulletin released has “conveniently omitted” the actual number with respect to his potassium level.

March to Parliament is on! Sonam’s message from Safdarjung

Climate and social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcibly whisked away by the Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital the previous day, has, on Sunday, July 19, sent a message to his followers that the proposed July 20th ‘March to Parliament’ is still on.

In a message posted by his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on his official X handle, Wangchuk asked all protestors to make it a success and not be discouraged by recent developments.

Freedom from injustice (Like paper leaks)

Freedom from Fear (my illegal detention)



India’s 2nd FREEDOM MOVEMENT

March to the Parliament

Please make it a big success

Sent through Gitanjali from my illegal detention at Safdarjung

Message from Sonam :



20th JULY



आज़ादी का दूसरा आन्दोलन

भय मुक्त भारत, अन्याय मुक्त भारत



Freedom from injustice (Like paper leaks)

Freedom from Fear (my illegal detention)



India’s 2nd FREEDOM MOVEMENT

March to the Parliament

Please make it a big success



Sent through… pic.twitter.com/XYeUXgUxJH — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 19, 2026

Following his abrupt removal from the Jantar Mantar protest site, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is continuing Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike.

Wangchuk and the three activists from All India Students’ Association (AISA) have been on the fast since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Security intensified around Parliament

Security has been further intensified across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed “Chalo Sansad” march.

The Delhi Police has deployed additional personnel, strengthened barricading and is conducting intensive vehicle checks at key entry points, sources said on Sunday.

Police sources mentioned that the CJP has not obtained permission for the proposed march. “We are determined not to allow any unauthorised march towards the high-security zone,” they said.

Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, police added.

Several entry points have been converted into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi, they said.

A senior police source said elaborate preventive arrangements have been made to ensure law and order during the Parliament session.

“Every vehicle entering the New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked. Additional pickets have been set up at strategic locations, and reserve forces have been kept on standby. CCTV surveillance has also been intensified across sensitive areas,” the source said.

Security has been strengthened around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista, Connaught Place, Shankar Chowk and other key installations, while rapid response teams have been positioned to respond to any contingency.