Sonam Wangchuk’s march: His search history told a kind story

A woman was pleasantly surprised to discover her husband was trying to fund train tickets to New Delhi for students eager to attend Monday’s Chalo Sansad protest call by Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Posted by Brut., Darshana said she got suspicious of her husband’s search history, which mostly read ‘train travel to Delhi’.

“I got curious and dug into his Instagram profile,” she says.

Her husband admitted he had offered to fund travel to anyone interested in taking part in the Chalo Sansad (March to Parliament) protest on an Instagram post. And from there, several, mostly youth, reached out to him, requesting him to fund their train tickets.

She was further amazed when he, after booking tickets, eagerly offered more help. “What should I call him? Anti-BJP or CJP supporter?” she says.

Also Read Sonam is under illegal detention at Safdarjung Hospital: Wife

Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcibly whisked away by the Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital the previous day, on Sunday, July 19, sent a message to his followers that the proposed July 20th ‘March to Parliament’ is still on. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is continuing Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike.

Wangchuk and the three activists from All India Students’ Association (AISA) have been on the fast since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.