Sonu Sood’s wife meets with a major car accident: All updates

Mumbai: Sonali Sood, wife of actor Sonu Sood, was hurt in a car accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway late at night on March 24, 2024. She was traveling with her sister and nephew. Her nephew was driving the car when it hit a truck. The car was badly damaged.

Injuries and Treatment

Sonali and her nephew were injured and rushed to Max Hospital in Nagpur. Both are now under doctor’s care and will be observed for 48 to 72 hours. Luckily, Sonali’s sister only had minor injuries.

Sonu Sood by Her Side

As soon as Sonu heard the news, he rushed to Nagpur and has been with Sonali since. His team confirmed, “Yes, Sonali had an accident. Sonu is not available now.” Later, Sonu told the media, “She’s doing fine. It was a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram.”

Sonali is from Andhra Pradesh. She met Sonu during college — he was studying engineering, and she was doing her MBA in Nagpur. They got married in 1996 and have two sons, Ayaan and Ishant. The couple usually stays away from the limelight.

On the work front, Sonu recently directed Fateh, a film based on cybercrimes. It is now streaming on OTT platforms. The film is co-produced by Sonali Sood.