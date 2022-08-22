Sony launches new soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 22nd August 2022 4:15 pm IST
Sony launches new soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India

New Delhi: With an aim to empower music lovers, Sony India on Monday launched a new soundbar, HT-S400, that comes with a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Digital cinematic sound technology.

Priced at Rs 21,990, the new soundbar is now available on both online and offline stores.

“This soundbar delivers a powerful audio experience thanks to its S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, clear dialogue and powerful 330W total power output so that customers can watch the latest movie, stream favourite shows or listen to music in the comfort of their home,” the company said in a statement.

MS Education Academy

It mentioned that the front speakers include an X-Balanced Speaker Unit, which features a unique rectangular shape that maximizes the diaphragm.

The new soundbar is said to come with a wireless subwoofer with a large 160mm speaker unit to deliver a deeper, richer bass sound.

It provides easy access to Voice mode for clearer dialogue and Night mode for when users want to watch TV.

To minimise cable clutter, the HT-S400 soundbar has been built to receive audio wirelessly from a BRAVIA TV for an easy, wireless connection, the company added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button