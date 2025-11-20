‘Sorry mummy… ‘: Teen jumps infront of Delhi Metro, blames teachers for humiliation

A 16-year-old student of Delhi’s leading private school died by suicide after his teachers allegedly shamed him during a dance practice on stage.

Shourya Patil, a student of St. Columba School, killed himself by jumping in front of the metro at the Rajendra Place station on November 18.

His father, Pradeep Patil, blamed the school teachers for “publicly insulting” his son after he fell during a dance practice on stage.

Speaking to NDTV, the father said, “During the practice, my son broke his leg. One of the teachers told him, ‘cry as much as you want, it doesn’t matter to me.'”

According to Pradeep Patil, his son was “repeatedly tortured” for over a year. “Whenever we would raise the matter with the school authorities, they would dismiss it by saying that my son needs to focus during classes. They would say that his Math grades are poor and he doesn’t like to focus on his studies,” Patil was quoted by NDTV.

Suicide note recovered

A suicide note was recovered from his body, blaming his teachers for constant harassment and humiliation.

“Sorry mummy, aapka itni bar dil toda, ab last bar todunga. School ki teachers ab hai hi aise, kya bolu... Meri last wish hai inke uper action le, me hi chata koi aur bacha meri tarah kuch kare (Sorry mummy, I broke your heart so many times; I am breaking it one last time. The school teachers are like this, what can I say… My last wish is that action be initiated against them. I don’t want any other child to take such a step – referring to his suicide),” read the suicide note.

He also said “Sorry papa, I was not able to be a good man like you. I am sorry but St Columba’s teachers have done this to me,” his note read.

Lastly, he requested his organs be donated, if they are in a “condition to work”. “If any of my body works or is in condition to work, kindly donate it to someone who really needs it,” his note said.