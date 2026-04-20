South Indian films at risk? Producers push back on OTT mandate

Hyderabad: Producers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have joined together to form the South Indian Film Producers Association, or SIFPA. This comes after exhibitors from all South Indian states suggested that films should run in theatres for eight weeks before going to OTT platforms. Producers say no one can make such decisions alone, and sudden rules could harm the industry.

Why Producers Are Concerned

The film industry is facing financial challenges. Many movies earn a large part of their money from OTT rights. A fixed eight-week theatre gap could affect these plans, especially for small and medium films. Sudden changes may also create problems for films already in production or with existing OTT agreements.

South Indian Film Producers Association strong statement on the OTT window issue!



They have rejected unilateral decisions by exhibitors, highlighting financial risks, and calls for a joint stakeholder meet on May 10 in Hyderabad till then

no signing any individual OTT deal! pic.twitter.com/gBbo24gKFS — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 19, 2026

New Steering Committee Formed

SIFPA has set up a Steering Committee with members from all four South Indian film industries. The committee will coordinate between producers, distributors, and exhibitors and handle industry issues regularly.

Advice to Producers

SIFPA has told producers to continue with their current production and release plans. Members are advised not to sign any OTT window agreements alone. A joint meeting with producers, distributors, and exhibitors is scheduled for May 10 in Hyderabad. Until then, no one should force OTT rules or letters from producers.

Exhibitors Want Longer Theatre Runs

Theatre owners want films to stay longer in theatres to attract more audiences. They say people are waiting for OTT releases, which lowers ticket sales, especially after the first week. They believe an eight-week theatre rule could help improve box office earnings and protect theatres.

Finding a Balance

The debate shows a clear difference between producers and exhibitors. Producers want flexibility to secure their OTT income, while exhibitors want longer theatre runs to save cinemas. The coming weeks will show if both sides can agree or if the conflict over OTT windows will continue.