Southwest monsoon set to revive over Telangana from June 23

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a revival of the Southwest Monsoon over Telangana from June 23, raising hopes of widespread rainfall across the state after a prolonged lull in monsoon activity.

According to the IMD’s latest weather bulletin, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana, along with Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Chhattisgarh around June 23. Meteorologists said atmospheric conditions have become favourable for the monsoon to regain momentum and spread across the remaining parts of the state over the next few days.

The monsoon’s northern limit has been hovering near Hyderabad and Bhadrachalam in recent days. However, weather experts now expect a significant shift in weather patterns beginning June 21, when the current isolated rainfall activity is likely to intensify into fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Telangana.

Monsoon expected to strengthen further by June 23

By June 23, the monsoon is expected to strengthen further and establish its presence across the state, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and dry conditions.

The IMD has also predicted a gradual drop in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius from June 20 onwards. Officials said the retreat of the dry, heatwave-inducing air mass and its replacement by moisture-laden winds will create favourable conditions for sustained rainfall.

Between June 17 and 20, Telangana is expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall. From June 21 onwards, however, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely across all districts, according to the forecast.

Isolated thunderstorms

The IMD has also warned of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over parts of Telangana during the period.

The forecast is expected to bring relief to farmers and residents who have been awaiting stronger monsoon activity for agricultural operations and a respite from rising temperatures.