SP MLA Abu Azmi’s remarks on Vande Mataram create ruckus in Maha Assembly

"Some people say that if one has to live in India, `Vande Mataram' must be chanted. We can not do it. We believe only in one god," he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th July 2023 3:38 pm IST
IT raids over 30 locations linked to close aides of Maharashtra SP leader Abu Azmi
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi (File Photo)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Wednesday was adjourned following a noisy protest by BJP MLAs over a remark about Vande Mataram by Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi.

BookMyMBBS

While raising the issue of a riot in the Sambhajinagar district, Azmi said that chanting the slogan ‘Vande Mataram’ was unacceptable to him.

“Some people say that if one has to live in India, `Vande Mataram’ must be chanted. We can not do it. We believe only in one god,” he said.

MS Education Academy

A ruckus followed as BJP MLAs took a strong exception to the statement.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar appealed to the legislators to calm down. “Azmi’s comments are irrelevant to the topic. He should focus on the issue listed for the discussion,” Narwekar said.

But the protest continued and the Speaker adjourned the house for ten minutes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th July 2023 3:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button