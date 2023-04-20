SpaceX’s first integrated Starship launch

Photo of Mansoor Hameed Mansoor Hameed|   Published: 20th April 2023 11:48 pm IST
SpaceX's first integrated Starship launch
Texas: SpaceX's Starship - the most powerful space rocket ever built - has blown up shortly after successfully launching in Texas. (Source: SpaceX)
Texas: SpaceX’s Starship – the most powerful space rocket ever built – has blown up shortly after successfully launching in Texas. (Source: SpaceX)
Texas: SpaceX’s Starship – the most powerful space rocket ever built – has blown up shortly after successfully launching in Texas. (Source: SpaceX)
Texas: SpaceX’s Starship – the most powerful space rocket ever built – has blown up shortly after successfully launching in Texas. (Source: SpaceX)
Texas: The Fully Integrated Starship and Super Heavy Rocket Stands Tall at Starbase (Source: SpaceX)
Texas: The Fully Integrated Starship and Super Heavy Rocket Stands Tall at Starbase (Source: SpaceX)
Texas: The Fully Integrated Starship and Super Heavy Rocket Stands Tall at Starbase (Source: SpaceX)
Texas: SpaceX’s Starship – the most powerful space rocket ever built – has blown up shortly after successfully launching in Texas. (Source: SpaceX)

Tags
Photo of Mansoor Hameed Mansoor Hameed|   Published: 20th April 2023 11:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button