Spain worthy team to win World Cup, says Telangana DGP CV Anand

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Monday, July 20, lauded Spain’s performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, saying the European side thoroughly deserved the trophy after outshooting Argentina 21-2 in attempts on target.

“It looked as if only Spain should win as they made 21 attempts to score a goal against Argentina’s two, that too coming mostly in the closing minutes,” Anand, a self-confessed sports enthusiast, said in a post on X.

He said the scoreline could have been 3-0 instead of 1-0 had Spain not been denied two goals over marginal offside calls, and added that Argentina captain Lionel Messi was tightly marked throughout the match and could not have much of an impact.

Anand also shared clips of Spain’s match-winning goal from multiple camera angles on social media.