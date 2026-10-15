SRH bring back Natarajan in trade deal with Delhi Capitals

Natarajan will join the 2016 IPL champions for a revised fee of Rs 5 crore

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Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrating during a cricket match in the IPL.
T Natrajan

Mumbai: Left-arm pacer T Natarajan returned to Sunrisers Hyderabad, while leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari moved to Delhi Capitals in a player trade between the two IPL franchises on Wednesday.

Natarajan will join the 2016 IPL champions for a revised fee of Rs 5 crore. He was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

Ansari, who played 10 matches for SRH during the IPL 2026 season, moves to Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh.

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“Natarajan, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad for five seasons from 2020 to 2024, returns to the franchise where he established himself as one of the IPL’s most effective Indian left-arm seam bowlers,” the IPL said in a statement.

“He enjoyed his most successful IPL season in 2024, claiming 19 wickets, the most by any SRH bowler that season, and playing a key role in the team’s run to the final.”

Ansari made an impressive start to his IPL career, claiming three wickets on debut against Delhi Capitals.

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“The leg-spinner has taken six wickets in 10 IPL appearances and will add depth to the DC spin-bowling department,” the IPL said.

The 35-year-old Natarajan, who has also played one Test and two ODIs for India, has taken 72 wickets in 73 IPL matches, with best figures of 4/19.

Ansari, 26, has six wickets in 10 IPL appearances.

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