IPL 2024: SRH successfully chase PBKS 214 target, cruise into playoffs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched a thrilling four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) to secure a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH’s Abhishek Sharma powered the hosts in their chase of 215, scoring a blistering 66 off 28 balls. Despite a stunning first-ball dismissal of Travis Head by Arshdeep Singh, SRH managed to reach 84/2 in the powerplay. SRH needed a win to finish in the top two and accomplished this with a narrow victory.

Batting first, PBKS posted 214/5 in 20 overs, thanks to a solid start by Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide, who put on a 97-run partnership for the first wicket. Contributions from Rilee Rossouw and Jitesh Sharma bolstered their total.

SRH, led by Pat Cummins, had already secured a final-four spot after their previous match against Gujarat Titans was washed out. This win further solidified their position.

For PBKS, captained by Jitesh Sharma, it was an opportunity to end the season on a high note, despite missing several key overseas players, including stand-in skipper Sam Curran. Curran’s absence was felt, as he had played a crucial role in their previous win over Rajasthan Royals.

With this victory, SRH advances confidently to the playoffs, aiming to continue their impressive form.