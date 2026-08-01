Sridhar Babu inaugurates ICSI’s 50th SIRC conference

Sridhar Babu credited company secretaries with playing a key role in strengthening corporate governance, driving transparency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and building investor confidence in the corporate sector.

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Sridhar Babu inaugurates ICSI's 50th SIRC conference with dignitaries on stage.

Hyderabad: More than 700 company secretaries from across South India gathered in Kondapur on Saturday, August 1, as Telangana’s Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the 50th Southern India Regional Conference of Company Secretaries 2026.

The event, organised by the Hyderabad Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), was held at the Telangana Contractors Cultural Club.

Addressing the gathering, Sridhar Babu credited company secretaries with playing a key role in strengthening corporate governance, driving transparency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and building investor confidence in the corporate sector.

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He said the Telangana government remained committed to fostering a transparent, accountable, and investor-friendly business environment, one designed to support sustainable economic growth and draw in higher levels of investment.

The Minister wished the participants a productive and insightful conference.

Minister for Information Technology and Industries D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the 50th Southern India Regional Conference of Company Secretaries 2026, organised by the Hyderabad Chapter of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), at the Telangana Contractors Cultural Club, Kondapur.

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Interacting with over 700 Company Secretaries from across Southern India, the Minister appreciated their vital contribution to strengthening corporate governance, promoting transparency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enhancing investor confidence.

He stated that the Telangana Government is committed to building a transparent, accountable, and investor-friendly business ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth and attracts greater investments.

The Minister conveyed his best wishes to all the participants for a successful, insightful, and enriching conference.

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