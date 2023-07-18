Srinivas Goud cancels marriage hall plan on Mahbubnagar Eidgah land

Mahbubnagar: State Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud made an announcement today regarding the cancellation of the proposed construction of a marriage hall on the land of Eidgah Waqf Rahmania in Mahbubnagar. The decision came after concerns were raised among the Muslim community following a news report published by Siasat Daily highlighting the construction and encroachments on the Waqf Rahmania land.

In a statement, Minister V Srinivas Goud explained that the aim behind the foundation stone for the proposed marriage hall on Eidgah land was to provide facilities to the economically disadvantaged and backward Muslims. Additionally, it was intended to offer shelter during Eid festivities to protect Muslims from rain and sun exposure. However, in response to the strong demand from the Muslim community in Mahbubnagar, the decision was made to change the place of the marriage hall.

The cancellation of the construction on Eidgah land was the result of extensive consultations with community leaders and intellectuals. Minister V Srinivas Goud further mentioned that after consulting with party leaders and Muslim intellectuals in the city, a new location will be selected for the construction of the marriage hall.

Regarding the welfare initiatives for minorities during his tenure, the minister highlighted that 16 acres of land were allocated for Muslim cemeteries around the city. Furthermore, six residential schools and six junior colleges were established for the Muslim minority, with plans for the establishment of six degree colleges in the near future. Considerable funds have also been allocated for the construction and renovation of religious places such as Dargah Hazrat Mardan Ali Shah, Dargah Hazrat Bagmar Shah, and others. Additionally, a sum of Rs 1 crore has been allotted for the construction on Haj House land.

Minister V Srinivas Goud emphasized his commitment to the welfare of minorities, stating that he has been actively engaged day and night in these endeavours. During the announcement, he was accompanied by Khaja Fayyazuddin Anwar Pasha, Member of the Waqf Protection Committee, Abdul Rehman, Chairman of the Agriculture Market Committee, Mohsin Khan, Salman Sharif, Vice President of JPITI, and others.