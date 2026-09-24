Srisailam-bound bus catches fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A private travel bus carrying 38 pilgrims from Hyderabad to Srisailam caught fire near Manda Mallamma X Road in the early hours of Thursday, September 24, within the limits of Meerpet police station. All passengers escaped unhurt.

The bus, operated by Sri Lakshmi Narayana Tours & Travels, was part of a three-bus convoy carrying around 150 devotees to Srisailam. Two of the buses had stopped to refuel at a petrol bunk nearby around 2 am when flames suddenly erupted from the right side of the engine of the third bus, which was parked on the main road.

Fire safety officials said they received a call around 2:15 am and rushed personnel to the spot to douse the blaze. The driver reportedly noticed the flames first and alerted passengers, allowing all 38 on board to get off safely before the fire spread.

Officials suspect an electrical short circuit in the engine caused the fire. Visuals from the scene showed flames and smoke rising from the bus. Further details, including the extent of damage to the vehicle, are awaited.