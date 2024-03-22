SRK announces his movie re-release in Hyderabad: Dates, theatres

Hyderabad: A good news to all Shah Rukh Khan fans in Hyderabad. King Khan’s blockbuster movie ‘Baazigar’ is all set to re-release in theatres in the city and the ticket prices will be just at Rs.112!

SRK took to his social media and wrote, “Flashback to a time when magic unfolded on the silver screen! Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic – Baazigar. As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I’m thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey. Let’s celebrate the timeless era of Bollywood together!”

Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic – Baazigar. As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I'm thrilled to join you in this nostalgic… pic.twitter.com/TCUNxImcbe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2024

The magic of the ’90s is about to unfold once again on the silver screen!

Cinnepolis, a leading multiplex chain, is bringing back the nostalgia with a special Retro Film Festival from March 22 to March 30, 2024. So do not miss this trip to nostalgia and you can book your tickets on Book My Show.

Hyderabad fans can enjoy this amazing experience at a couple of theatres in the city. Check them out below.

Dates: 23rd March and 24th March

Theatres And Show Timings

Cinepolis: Sudha Cinemas, Lal Darwaza (10:55 pm)Cinepolis: Mantra Mall, Attapur (10:45 pm)

Baazigar: A Timeless Thriller

Baazigar, released in 1993, remains etched in our memories as a gripping thriller. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this film marked a significant turning point in Shah Rukh Khan’s career.

Baazigar gave us memorable dialogues, heart-pounding music, and unforgettable scenes. Who can forget the famous line, “Kabhi kabhi kuch jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai, aur haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain.”

As Baazigar returns to theatres, fans can once again experience the thrill, the suspense, and the brilliance of Shah Rukh Khan. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a cinema lover, this re-release promises an exhilarating ride down memory lane.