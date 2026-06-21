SRK dances to Koi mil gaya, fans can’t keep calm

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why he remains the King of Hearts. The actor became the highlight of Revati Sule’s pre-wedding celebrations when he danced to his iconic song Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Videos from the grand event quickly went viral, leaving fans delighted across social media.

A Star-Studded Celebration

Revati Sule, daughter of Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, recently celebrated her pre-wedding festivities ahead of her marriage to Sarang Lakhani, son of businessman and politician Arun Lakhani. The event was attended by several prominent guests, but it was Shah Rukh Khan’s presence that captured everyone’s attention.

Dance, Hugs and Heartwarming Moments

One of the most talked-about moments of the evening was Shah Rukh dancing with the bride and groom-to-be on stage. Guests cheered as he recreated his famous moves to Koi Mil Gaya. The actor also shared warm moments with the couple, hugging them and offering his best wishes. His friendly and affectionate gestures added a personal touch to the celebration.

Fans Can’t Get Enough

Clips from the function have spread rapidly online, with fans praising Shah Rukh’s energy and charm. Dressed in a stylish black outfit, the superstar looked as charismatic as ever. While he is currently busy with his upcoming film King, his appearance at the wedding festivities reminded everyone why he remains one of Bollywood’s most loved stars.

For now, the viral dance videos have become the perfect gift for fans, proving that wherever Shah Rukh Khan goes, the spotlight follows.