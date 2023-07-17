SRK reveals the special Dua that he recites frequently [Video]

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan aka ‘King of Bollywood,’ is not only celebrated for his unparalleled acting prowess and charming looks, but also for his open and inclusive approach to faith and spirituality.

SRK, who is for enjoying a secular household, has never shied away from expressing his beliefs. He takes pride in sharing the teachings of Islam and how they have shaped his life.

We got our hands on an old video of Shah Rukh Khan where the actor can be seen revealing his most cherished dua, which he recites frequently and passionately shares with others.

The viral clip is from the popular show “The Anupam Kher Show: Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai”. During his interaction with the host and the veteran actor, King Khan says, “Meri ek he dua hai jo mein sabko sikhata bhi hun, woh hai, ‘Nasrun min Allahi, wa fat’hun kareeb’.”

The DDLJ actor then goes on to explain what exactly the dua means. He says, “Allah miyan mujhe aap taakat dein ki mein har situation mein jeet saku aur usey face kar saku. (“O Allah, grant me the strength so that I can emerge victorious and face every situation.”) Watch the video below.

Back in 2013, he had tweeted the same dua on his micro-blogging website.

On the professional front, SRK is gearing up for two big budget projects — Jawan and Dunki.