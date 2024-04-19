SRK shares a smile as he poses with KKR player Sunil Narine, his wife

Kolkata: In the picture, he can be seen sitting between the couple as they pose for the camera. The ‘Pathaan’ actor donned white shirt and a trouser. Sunil kept it casual in a jogger suit and cap. His wife, Anjellia, carried an all-black look.

A day ago, SRK won the hearts of fans following his heartwarming gesture during Kolkata Knight Riders’s two-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals at iconic Eden Gardens in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

KKR came close to dethroning RR from the summit of the table but fell short in a high-scoring chase thriller following Jos Buttler’s blitzkrieg (107*).

After the game, Shah Rukh shook hands and embraced Buttler, who was the main architect of KKR’s defeat.

Shah Rukh Khan with Sunil Narine and Anjellia Suchit 💜#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/N9OOYYJER4 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 18, 2024

After the match, Shah Rukh visited the KKR dressing room and delivered a motivational speech to the players.

He especially assured team mentor Gautam Gambhir not to feel down, as the team would bounce back in their upcoming matches.

“There are days in our lives, in sports, especially when we don’t deserve to lose and there are days when we don’t deserve to win. But days are like that, which turns things around. Today, we didn’t deserve to lose. All of us played extremely well. We have to be very very proud of ourselves. Please don’t feel sad or down. Feel as happy as we feel whenever we come to the changing room and we are on a high so maintain the high. The main thing is the energy in all of us and I think we have great energy on the field. We have lovely energy here,” Shah Rukh said in a video posted by KKR on X.

“Personally, everybody is bonding together. Honestly, it is a very proud day for the way we all played. I think all of us won’t take individual names, that’s been taken. GG (Gautam Gambhir), don’t feel down, we would all be bouncing back. It is God’s plan today, as Rinku (Singh) says. I think this is what we would like, we will be back with more and better God’s plans. Thank you everyone and God bless you all,” he added.

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ in January 2023.

The film in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to find a place in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK’s first hit following his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as ‘Zero’ and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. After ‘Pathaan’, King Khan returned to theatres in September with ‘Jawan’. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar.

In December, he came up with ‘Dunki’, which also did decent business at the box office. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term “donkey journey”, which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has not announced his next project yet.

However, if reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after ‘Karan Arjun’. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.