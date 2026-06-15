Sshura’s savage reply to troll over Arbaaz Khan’s age gap

Hyderabad: Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan recently won attention on social media with her calm and funny reply to a troll. During an Instagram Q&A session, a user tried to mock her marriage with Arbaaz by calling him an “old man.”

Instead of reacting angrily, Sshura handled the comment with humour. Her reply quickly became a talking point among fans.

Sshura Khan Replies To Troll

During the Q&A session, a social media user asked Sshura if she was happy with an “old man,” referring to the age gap between her and Arbaaz Khan.

Sshura gave a classy and witty response. She said Arbaaz is not an old man, but a “limited-edition vintage model.” Her answer impressed many people online, as she chose humour instead of negativity.

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Age Gap

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have often been discussed for their age difference. The couple reportedly has a 23-year age gap. However, they have always appeared confident and happy in their relationship.

Earlier, Arbaaz had also spoken about their age gap and said that both of them knew what they wanted from life. He said their decision to marry was not taken in a hurry.

How Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Met

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan first met on the sets of the film Patna Shukla. Arbaaz was the producer of the film, while Sshura worked as a makeup artist.

After spending time together, the couple got married on December 24, 2023. Their intimate wedding took place at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai.

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Daughter

The couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, on October 5, 2025. During the same Q&A session, Sshura revealed that Salim Khan chose the baby’s name.

When asked about motherhood, Sshura described it as a magical journey, while also joking that it is tiring and entertaining at the same time.

Who Is Sshura Khan?

Sshura Khan is a celebrity makeup artist who has worked in the film and television industry. After her marriage to Arbaaz Khan, she became more popular among Bollywood fans.