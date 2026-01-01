St Josephs Junior College hosts Josefesta 2025 event

Hyderabad: St. Joseph’s Junior College, A/C Campus in Himayathnagar conducted Josefesta 2025 (Season-14) on Tuesday, 30th December 2025.

Established in 1994, St. Joseph’s has a 33-year legacy of academic excellence. The institution holds the annual educational fest to discover and nurture the hidden talents of its students.

The event guided students through the world of commerce and featured open-ended scientific investigations and invention projects. The activities are designed to equip students with the skills to succeed in various fields with enthusiasm. Many parents visited the event, appreciating the wonderful performances and active participation of the students. They also praised the detailed explanations students provided about different topics and projects.

Students exhibited a wide range of models, charts, and PowerPoint presentations. Key topics included EDP & Startups, Moot Court, FMCG Zone, AI in Business, Make in India-Start Up Zone, Ad Mad Zone, Galaxy of Chemistry, Quantum Zone, Business Idea Zone, and Polygon Zone.

The event was graced by several chief guests. These included Dr. D. Shobhana (Former Principal), Ms. Medini Reddy Singireddy (Entrepreneur), Dr. Garima Vegivada (Clinical Director), Priya Soni (Study High Overseas Education), and Dr. Ambika Niranjan (Nutritionist). Also participating in the inaugural were Mr. Md Sirajuddin, Secretary of St. Joseph’s Institutions, Mr. Raghu Mohan Goud, Principal, and the faculty members of St. Joseph’s Jr. College.

Overall, Josefesta 2025 was a grand success. This achievement was the result of the combined efforts of the students, faculty, principal, and the college management.