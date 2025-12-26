Stabbing attack in Japan’s factory leaves several injured

According to reports, the attacker has been detained.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2025 3:48 pm IST

Tokyo: Several people were hospitalised after being stabbed at a factory in central Japan on Friday, media reports said.

Kyodo News agency and other media said several people were stabbed by a man with a knife at a rubber factory in the city of Mishima, in the Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo.

Eight people have been hospitalised, Kyodo reported, quoting local fire department officials.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Kyodo said the attacker was detained at the factory. No other details, including the conditions of the injured, were immediately known.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2025 3:48 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Associated Press

Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, and a taste of the great journalism produced by AP members and customers.
Back to top button