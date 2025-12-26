Stabbing attack in Japan’s factory leaves several injured

Tokyo: Several people were hospitalised after being stabbed at a factory in central Japan on Friday, media reports said.

Kyodo News agency and other media said several people were stabbed by a man with a knife at a rubber factory in the city of Mishima, in the Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo.

Eight people have been hospitalised, Kyodo reported, quoting local fire department officials.

Kyodo said the attacker was detained at the factory. No other details, including the conditions of the injured, were immediately known.