Stalin meets PM Modi in New Delhi, seeks early release of pending funds

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and sought early release of pending funds to the state to implement various welfare schemes.

Stalin, according to sources, has requested the Prime Minister to release funds due to the state for implementing various central government schemes.

He has also informed Prime Minister Modi of the funding for the phase 2 development of the Chennai Metro rail network. The Chief Minister has taken up the contentious issue of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) relating to the school education department.

It may be recalled that the state government is opposed to linking the PM SHRI schools for the release of SSA funds. Tamil Nadu government has not signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU ) with the central government to establish PM SHRi schools leading to which the central government has delayed releasing the SSA funds.

The Union Education Ministry has withheld the first instalment of Rs 573 crore for Tamil Nadu due to noncompliance with the National Education Policy.

Tamil Nadu CM had earlier written to the Prime Minister seeking the release of SSA funds and the state school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also came out against the central government for penalising the state for not implementing the National Education Policy (NEP).

He has also requested the Prime Minister to intervene in the issue of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu being regularly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy officers in mid-sea.

Stalin also met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson and former AICC President, Sonia Gandhi. The meeting with Sonia Gandhi was regarding a public meeting on September 28 at Kancheepuram.

The Chief Minister will also meet other INDIA bloc leaders before he returns to Chennai.

It may be recalled that Stalin arrived in the national capital on Thursday evening.