Standing tall, but not in buses: Telangana acts on 7 ft tall RTC conductor’s struggle

Hyderabad: At 7 feet tall, Amin Ahmed stands out in any crowd, but his height has become more of a burden than a blessing in his job as an RTC bus conductor. Posted at the Mehdipatnam depot, Ahmed has been silently enduring physical discomfort while navigating the tight confines of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses, which offer only 6.4 feet of headroom.

According to reports, Amin Ahmed Ansari, a resident of Chandrayangutta, Shahinagar, lost his father, who was a head constable at the Kacheguda depot, in 2021. After completing his intermediate education, Ansari was offered a conductor’s position at the Mehdipatnam depot through the compassionate appointment scheme.

Despite the physical toll, Ahmed carried out his responsibilities quietly until his story was picked up by local media and quickly gained traction on social media, drawing public sympathy and calls for change.

Speaking to the media, Ahmed shared that he suffers from constant neck and back pain, as he’s unable to stand upright inside the bus due to his height. Passengers are now urging officials to step in and assign him a more suitable role within the RTC.

In response, the transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar intervened and directed TGSRTC managing Director VC Sajjanar to reassign Ahmed to a more suitable role.