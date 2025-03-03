TGSRTC introduces 6 electric AC buses for IT corridor in Hyderabad

The newly launched buses will operate on two key routes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 3rd March 2025 5:09 pm IST
TGSRTC launches six electric AC buses for IT Corridor
Electric Green Metro Express

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced on Monday, March 3, the introduction of six green metro luxury electric AC buses for IT corridor commuters.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The newly launched buses will operate on two key routes: bus number 216W, connecting Lingampally and Mehdipatnam via Nallagandla, Wipro Circle, Nanakramguda, Khajaguda, Tolichowki, and Mehdipatnam.

Whereas, 216G bus, which will run between Lingampally and Lakshmi Gar via Nallagandla, Q City, Wipro Circle, and Lakshmi Gar.

MS Creative School

Earlier, TGSRTC introduced several new bus routes in Hyderabad’s IT corridor over the past six months to alleviate traffic issues for software employees and others in the area.

It was a result of extensive surveys conducted at metro stations, bus stations, and workplaces in the western corridor to understand travel patterns, demand, and requirements.

To further ensure safe travel, TGSRTC introduced exclusive “Metro Express Ladies Special” bus service for the IT corridor in Hyderabad.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Ramadan Food Donation

The special ladies’ bus service is a pilot project from JNTU to Wave Rock to ensure a hassle-free commute during office hours. An estimated five lakh employees work in IT companies in the city.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Special ladies’ buses to IT corridor from July 31

The bus, which will begin operating from 9 am from JNTU, will travel through Forum/Nexus Mall, Hitec City, Mindspace, Raidurg, Bio-Diversity Park, Gachibowli ‘X’ road, Indira Nagar, IIT ‘X’ road, Wipro Circle, and ICICI Towers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 3rd March 2025 5:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button