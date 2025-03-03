TGSRTC introduces 6 electric AC buses for IT corridor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced on Monday, March 3, the introduction of six green metro luxury electric AC buses for IT corridor commuters.

The newly launched buses will operate on two key routes: bus number 216W, connecting Lingampally and Mehdipatnam via Nallagandla, Wipro Circle, Nanakramguda, Khajaguda, Tolichowki, and Mehdipatnam.

Whereas, 216G bus, which will run between Lingampally and Lakshmi Gar via Nallagandla, Q City, Wipro Circle, and Lakshmi Gar.

Earlier, TGSRTC introduced several new bus routes in Hyderabad’s IT corridor over the past six months to alleviate traffic issues for software employees and others in the area.

It was a result of extensive surveys conducted at metro stations, bus stations, and workplaces in the western corridor to understand travel patterns, demand, and requirements.

To further ensure safe travel, TGSRTC introduced exclusive “Metro Express Ladies Special” bus service for the IT corridor in Hyderabad.

The special ladies’ bus service is a pilot project from JNTU to Wave Rock to ensure a hassle-free commute during office hours. An estimated five lakh employees work in IT companies in the city.

The bus, which will begin operating from 9 am from JNTU, will travel through Forum/Nexus Mall, Hitec City, Mindspace, Raidurg, Bio-Diversity Park, Gachibowli ‘X’ road, Indira Nagar, IIT ‘X’ road, Wipro Circle, and ICICI Towers.