Hyderabad: Special ladies’ buses to IT corridor from July 31

The special ladies' bus service is a pilot project from JNTU to Wave Rock to ensure a hassle-free commute during office hours.

Representative image

Hyderabad: Starting on July 31, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run an exclusive “Metro Express Ladies Special” bus service for the IT corridor.

The special ladies’ bus service is a pilot project from JNTU to Wave Rock to ensure a hassle-free commute during office hours. An estimated five lakh employees work in IT companies in the city.

The bus, which will begin operating from 9 am from JNTU, will travel through Forum/Nexus Mall, Hitec City, Mindspace, Raidurg, Bio-Diversity Park, Gachibowli ‘X’ road, Indira Nagar, IIT ‘X’ road, Wipro Circle, and ICICI Towers.

More routes will be added depending on the response, RTC officials said.

