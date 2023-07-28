Telangana CM KCR to hold cabinet meeting on July 31

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be holding state cabinet meeting at Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat on Monday, July 31.

The meeting will commence at 2 pm where the cabinet is set to discuss at least 40 to 50 issues.

Floods and the measures being taken by the state government following very heavy rains received by the state will be reviewed at the meeting.

In the wake of the farming community being busy with agricultural activities in the current season, the cabinet will assess the present conditions that have arisen in the agriculture sector due to rains.

Also Read Bodies of five washed away in Telangana floods found, search on for eight others

Alternative agricultural policies that need to be adopted to protect the farmers will be decided in the meeting.

The cabinet will estimate the damage to the roads due to the overflowing of canals and rivulets and its impact on road transportation.

The cabinet will also take decisions to restore the damaged road network on a war footing and also will discuss the issues related to the TSRTC.

The enhancement of the salaries of RTC employees among others will be among the issues to be discussed by the state cabinet and take appropriate decisions.