Startup co-founder fixes critical bug 10 mins after wedding

People romanticize startups but it is a lot of work.



This is my sister & co-founder @gauri_al at her own wedding, 10 minutes after ceremony, fixing a critical bug at @KoyalAI.



Not a photo op, parents yelled at both of us.



When people ask why we won, I'll point to this. pic.twitter.com/ee3wTEYwXG — Mehul Agarwal (@meh_agarwal) December 16, 2025

The post has drawn mixed reactions. While some praised Mehul and Gauri’s work ethic, many flagged concerns about work-life balance and burnout.

One user said, “No wonder I love the tool. Founders are locked in. Congrats!” another said, “love the hustle bro (and sis, haha) do remember that it’s a marathon, not a sprint!”

One user said, “Don’t marry”, while another said, “this is not something to be proud of.”

Another said, “Speaks volumes about her ability to delegate and her time management skills. Or she just wants to show off in this social media era which is just so sad and pathetic. People should hesitate before approaching such a sibling duo with work.”

To top it all, the brother posted another post saying his sister is “taking meetings 3 hours a day while in her honeymoon.”