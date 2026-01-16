State police raid on ED office preplanned: Jharkhand HC

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday, January 16, observed that the recent police raid on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here prima facie appears “preplanned.”

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwide, while hearing a writ petition filed by the ED, directed the central agency to make the Union Home Secretary a party in the case.

The court ordered the Union Home Secretary to depute Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)/Border Security Force (BSF) or any other paramilitary force to provide security to the ED office and its officers.

Justice Dwide also directed Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Ranjan to ensure proper security of the ED office.

The court observed that if there is any lapse in the security of the ED office and its officers, the SSP Ranchi will directly be held responsible for that.

The High Court also stayed the police investigation against ED officers on the basis of a first information report (FIR) registered in the Airport Police Station by a former Jharkhand government employee, Santosh Kumar.

The ED on Thursday, January 14, moved the Jharkhand High Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the raid conducted by the state police on its premises, alleging “direct interference” by the police in the functioning of the central agency.

The ED counsel informed the court that the central agency was investigating an alleged scam by Santosh involving Rs 23 crore.

He also informed the court that Rs 9 crore has already been recovered by the ED in the matter.