Statue of Ambedkar desecrated in UP’s Pilibhit; villagers stage protest

Pilibhit: Villagers staged a protest here on Tuesday after some unknown persons desecrated a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Bisalpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

The statue was desecrated in Churra Sakatpur village here on Monday night, they said.

On learning about the incident, villagers staged a protest on Tuesday morning, following which a police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control, Bisalpur Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar said.

The damaged statue is being repaired and a police force has been deployed at the spot, he said.

Bhim Army office bearers have condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those found guilty, he added.

An FIR is yet to be registered in the matter, the SHO added.

