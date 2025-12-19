Step inside Hyderabad’s village-themed library in Gachibowli

There was a time when Hyderabad was known for its slow, unhurried rhythm. Now, that the city has disappeared amidst the glass-fronted office parks, packed work schedules and a lifestyle driven by screens, leaving little room for pause or reflection. Rarely do spaces emerge where time seems to slow down and bring back the old-world vibe. Yet, right in the heart of Gachibowli’s bustling IT corridor, one such space quietly exists.

The space is Kathatitam, a village-themed library and reading experience centre that offers a quiet alternative to the fast-paced surroundings of Gachibowli. Designed to move away from the idea of a conventional library, Kathatitam focuses on creating an environment where reading and storytelling feel natural and unhurried.

A space built around stories

Rather than towering book racks and rigid silence, Kathatitam focuses on storytelling as an experience. Books here are curated thoughtfully, with a strong emphasis on children’s literature, illustrated books, folk tales and narratives that spark imagination. The layout encourages readers to sit comfortably, browse freely and engage with stories at their own pace.

What sets Kathatitam further apart is its village-inspired aesthetic. From earthy tones to simple, warm interiors, everything is intentionally kept uncluttered. The space feels closer to a courtyard or a storytelling adda than a modern library. This design choice makes it especially inviting for children, while adults often find themselves reconnecting with reading more mindfully.

A space for community

Beyond reading and storytelling, Kathatitam also functions as a community-focused cultural space. The library regularly hosts small-scale events that align with its philosophy of mindful learning and creative engagement. These include interactive sessions for children, creative workshops, and activities centred around stories, art and expression.

Why Hyderabad needs more spaces like Kathatitam

As Hyderabad continues to grow vertically and digitally, spaces like Kathatitam stand out for doing the opposite: going inward. In a time where attention spans are shrinking, a village-themed library that encourages slowing down feels both refreshing and necessary.

Kathatitam may be small in scale, but its idea is powerful: that stories still matter, that reading can be gentle, and that even in a bustling city, there’s room for quiet corners filled with imagination.