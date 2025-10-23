Hyderabad has become a city where you can truly taste and experience the world. From North Indian thalis to Bengali sweets, from Japanese sushi to Turkish baklava it’s a melting pot of cultures and cuisines from every corner of India and the globe. The city’s growing love for global experiences goes beyond food and fashion; it now extends to art, culture, and international festivals.

Adding to this vibrant mix is the 30th Hyderabad Japan Festival, a celebration that brings the Land of the Rising Sun right to our doorstep.

Siasat.com explores the details that make it a must-visit event for the city’s culture lovers.

Organized by Na Ra Japan Hub, the two-day event will be held on October 25 and 26, 2025, at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur, from 11 AM to 5 PM, with free entry for all. Supported by the Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai, JETRO, and the Japan Foundation, this cultural extravaganza promises to showcase the best of Japan from art and education to food and traditional performances.

Performances, Art and Workshops

Visitors can look forward to Japanese martial arts demonstrations, Manga Workshop, Indian and Japanese traditional folk dances, and live music by Japanese artists. Adding a local touch, Kuchipudi dance performances will celebrate Indo-Japanese harmony. Kimono & Saree fashion show, Cosplay parade, Japanese games and Karaoke and many more exciting things are on the list.

Festival-goers can also explore: Ikebana (flower arrangement), Origami, Sumie (ink painting), Bonsai, and Green Tea ceremonies by experts like Mrs. Suchitra Reddy and the Ohara School of Ikebana, Hyderabad. Exhibitions by Golden Dragons and several artists will offer glimpses of both traditional and modern Japan.

For Students and Learners

Encouraging young participation, the festival includes student contests in Origami, Painting, and Japanese Speech. Sessions on Japanese language, study opportunities in Japan, and the Ikigai philosophy will inspire learners and professionals alike.

Experience Japan in Hyderabad

Beyond performances and talks, visitors can enjoy stalls offering Japanese crafts, groceries, robotics displays, and authentic cuisine. The festival blends learning, art, and fun making it an ideal weekend plan for families, students, and culture lovers.

So, if you have ever dreamt of visiting Japan, this festival is your passport to experience it right here in Hyderabad.