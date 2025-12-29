Stock markets gather momentum after muted beginning

The 30-share BSE Sensex went up by 22.24 points to 85,063.69 in early trade.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th December 2025 10:47 am IST
Bulls in stock market.
Screen grab

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty eked out marginal gains in early trade on Monday but later picked up momentum, tracking a firm trend in Asian peers and sustained buying by domestic institutional investors.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex went up by 22.24 points to 85,063.69 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 16 points to 26,058.30.

Later, the BSE benchmark traded 105.17 points higher at 85,140.33, and the Nifty quoted 35 points up at 26,080.45.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Eternal, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent and Maruti were among the biggest gainers.

However, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded in positive territory, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index quoted lower.

Memory Khan Seminar

US markets ended on a flat note on Friday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 317.56 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,772.56 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.04 per cent to USD 61.27 per barrel.

On Friday, the Sensex dropped 367.25 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 85,041.45. The Nifty declined by 99.80 points or 0.38 per cent to 26,042.30.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th December 2025 10:47 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button