Stock markets nosedive amid ongoing Middle East conflict

The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 2,345.89 points or 2.97 per cent to 76,573.01 in early trade.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th March 2026 11:33 am IST
Indian stock market
(Representational photo)

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 3 per cent in early trade on Monday, March 9, as boiling crude oil prices and bearish trend in global equities weighed heavily on investors’ sentiment.

Besides, relentless foreign fund outflows also made investors jittery.

The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 2,345.89 points or 2.97 per cent to 76,573.01 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 708.75 points or 2.89 per cent to 23,741.70.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

All the 30-Sensex firms were trading lower. InterGlobe Aviation traded nearly 8 per cent lower. Tata Steel, Maruti, State Bank of India, Eternal, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank were also among the major laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 23.63 per cent to USD 114.59 per barrel.

“Brent crude has spiked above $115 delivering a big oil shock to economies and markets. Big oil importers like India will be hit hard if the West Asian conflict lingers long and crude price remains high,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

In Asian markets, South Korea‘s Kospi tumbled over 7 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 6.5 per cent. Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were also quoting lower.

The US market ended lower on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,030.38 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 6,971.51 crore in the previous trade.

On Friday, the Sensex tumbled 1,097 points or 1.37 per cent to settle at 78,918.90. The Nifty dropped 315.45 points or 1.27 per cent to end at 24,450.45.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 2,368.29 points or 2.91 per cent, and the Nifty declined 728.2 points or 2.89 per cent.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th March 2026 11:33 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button