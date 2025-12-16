Strict legal action against those who abandon parents: Hyderabad CP

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday, December 16 said strict legal action will be taken against those who abandon their parents.

He stressed that whether it’s neglect or violence against the elderly, nothing will be overlooked. Those who abandon their loved ones on the streets will face strict legal action without fail.

The commissioner assured that the Hyderabad police will support the elderly people in distress. “The police department will stand as your support. You are not alone. Your self-respect, security, and welfare are of utmost importance to us. Victims can reach out directly without fear,” he said.

Sajjanar urged the public to take care of their elderly parents and cautioned against abandoning them.

“I have often seen elderly parents, afflicted with illness, being abandoned like orphans by their own children. This is in no way acceptable,” Sajjanar said in a video message. He recalled listening to grievances of distressed people while he was the managing director of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

Addressing the public, Sajjanar said that looking after the well-being of one’s parents is the bare minimum duty of children. He added that being looked after is the non-negotiable right of the parents and there should be no debate regarding it.

In a post on X, the police commissioner said, “Remember one thing… The way you behave towards your parents today… will be the lesson for your children tomorrow. Whatever you sow today… you will reap the same in your old age.”