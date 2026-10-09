Students fall ill after dinner at Telangana polytechnic college

Hyderabad: At least 50 students fell ill after having chicken for dinner at a polytechnic college in Wanaparth on Thursday, October 8.

The incident occurred at the Women’s Polytechnic College on the outskirts of Pebberu town. As students experienced nausea, the hostel warden’s husband rushed a few students to the Pebberu Primary Health Centre (PHC) for medical tests, allegedly without informing the parents or authorities. When questioned, the college staff reportedly denied food poisoning and attributed the students’ illness to fever.

In a video shared online, a student said, “I had fever after having dinner. I took a tablet and slept, but after some time I felt unwell, which was the case with most students, and we were brought to the hospital this morning.”

At least 50 students fell ill after having chicken for dinner at the polytechnic college in Wanaparth on Thursday, October 8.



The incident occurred at the Women’s Polytechnic College on the outskirts of Pebberu town. As students experienced nausea, the hostel warden's husband… pic.twitter.com/5fVhtz6jL4 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 9, 2026

According to local reports, the college authorities claimed that a health camp was conducted at the hostel on October 7 and that 22 students were diagnosed with viral fever. However, the principal denied knowing about the health camp.

The hospital staff also reportedly backed the warden’s sequence of events at the hostel post-dinner. Considering the seriousness of the incident, Pebberu Municipal Chairperson Srinivas Gou, along with Congress leaders, reached the college and inquired about the students’ health.