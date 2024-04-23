Study predicts increased rainfall frequency across Saudi Arabia in future

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has recently conducted a study that suggests the frequency of rainfall in Saudi Arabia is expected to increase in the future.

The NCM study reveals that the frequency of rainfall in Saudi Arabia is likely to increase in the future, with most parts of the country experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall during April.

The study also highlights the need for caution and vigilance due to the severe weather phenomena, such as high-speed winds, low visibility, and fog formation, that often accompany rainfall in the region.

The study’s findings are consistent with the general trend of increased rainfall in the Arabian Peninsula, which is expected to continue as a result of climate change.

Rain Seeding Operations in Saudi Arabia

The NCM has been conducting rain-seeding operations in three Saudi regions, including Taif, Al-Baha, and Abha.

These operations aim to increase the rate of rainfall in these areas, as Saudi Arabia is considered one of the driest countries in the world, with no permanent water bodies such as rivers and lakes.

The rain seeding programme is expected to contribute to adjusting the country’s weather by increasing the rainfall rate, which currently does not exceed 100 mm annually.