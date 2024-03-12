Summer intensifies in Telangana, temperatures cross 40 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: Telangana is currently experiencing intense summer heat this season and yesterday, temperatures in the state crossed 40 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Adilabad, Jagtial, and Nirmal recorded temperatures of 40.8, 40.4, and 40.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Hyderabad too, the maximum temperature touched 38.9 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in state touched 40 degrees Celsius today

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), today, until 10 am, the temperature in Telangana touched 40 degrees Celsius, recorded in Rajanna Sircilla District.

Until 10 am, temperatures in Hyderabad reached 33.9 degrees Celsius.

El Nino responsible for intense summer in Telangana this season

The rise in temperatures in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana is attributed to El Nino.

El Nino is a climate pattern that causes abnormal warming of surface water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, resulting in a rise in sea surface temperatures by as much as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. This phenomenon significantly influences weather patterns, including summer season temperatures in Hyderabad and other parts of the globe.

India has witnessed 18 droughts in the past 100 years, with 13 of them associated with El Nino.

As temperatures in Telangana have already crossed 40 degrees Celsius this summer, it remains to be seen how far the temperature will rise this season.